Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] Stock trading around $67.15 per share: What’s Next?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] price surged by 1.68 percent to reach at $1.11. A sum of 1722210 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.86M shares. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $67.95 and dropped to a low of $64.545 until finishing in the latest session at $67.15.

The one-year OLLI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.82. The average equity rating for OLLI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $54.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on OLLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLLI in the course of the last twelve months was 155.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

OLLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, OLLI shares gained by 43.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.19 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.19, while it was recorded at 68.08 for the last single week of trading, and 61.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.13 and a Gross Margin at +38.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Total Capital for OLLI is now 15.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.44. Additionally, OLLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] managed to generate an average of $17,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 825.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

OLLI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 15.80%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,378 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLLI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,443,421, which is approximately -3.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,911,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.36 million in OLLI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $309.29 million in OLLI stock with ownership of nearly -3.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI] by around 11,054,560 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 5,911,206 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 49,330,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,296,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLLI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,601,507 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,361,132 shares during the same period.