Saturday, May 9, 2020
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $1.10

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] closed the trading session at $1.03 on 05/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.95, while the highest price level was $1.05. The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.94 percent and weekly performance of 7.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 76.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, NBY reached to a volume of 2553680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

NBY stock trade performance evaluation

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, NBY shares gained by 32.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7312, while it was recorded at 0.9562 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6811 for the last 200 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.02 and a Gross Margin at +73.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.79.

Return on Total Capital for NBY is now -185.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -301.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.83. Additionally, NBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] managed to generate an average of -$345,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -118.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBY.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.60% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 212,557, which is approximately -38.846% of the company’s market cap and around 25.63% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 71,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in NBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 1.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 47,632 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 202,059 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 119,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,353 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 49,883 shares during the same period.

