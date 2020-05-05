Thursday, May 7, 2020
Noble Capital Markets lifts Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin
Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] price plunged by -6.11 percent to reach at -$0.11. A sum of 3306638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Energy Fuels Inc. shares reached a high of $1.79 and dropped to a low of $1.58 until finishing in the latest session at $1.69.

The one-year UUUU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.25. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw dropped their target price from $6.30 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on UUUU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.14. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 50.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2945, while it was recorded at 1.7880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7095 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -691.92 and a Gross Margin at -244.91. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.54.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -26.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$530,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

UUUU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 3,753,689 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,614,796 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 20,673,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,042,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,433 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 639,173 shares during the same period.

