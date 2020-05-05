NiSource Inc. [NI] Is Currently -0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] price plunged by -0.29 percent to reach at -$0.07. A sum of 2369543 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. NiSource Inc. shares reached a high of $24.66 and dropped to a low of $24.10 until finishing in the latest session at $24.40.

The one-year NI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.63. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $28.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.58, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 27.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.06 and a Gross Margin at +56.76. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.35.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.15. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of $45,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 4.47%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,706 million, or 94.10% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 52,937,405, which is approximately 3.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,449,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in NI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $831.24 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 6.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 44,463,080 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 37,497,648 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 273,819,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,779,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,639,110 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 9,632,623 shares during the same period.