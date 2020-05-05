NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] Revenue clocked in at $11.04 billion, down -49.65% YTD: What’s Next?

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NGL] gained 4.20% on the last trading session, reaching $5.71 price per share at the time. NGL Energy Partners LP represents 141.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $809.11 million with the latest information. NGL stock price has been found in the range of $5.05 to $5.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, NGL reached a trading volume of 1640080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGL shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NGL Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $15 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for NGL Energy Partners LP stock. On October 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for NGL shares from 17 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGL Energy Partners LP is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for NGL stock

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.69. With this latest performance, NGL shares gained by 168.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +2.02. NGL Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.18.

Return on Total Capital for NGL is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.31. Additionally, NGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] managed to generate an average of -$33,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.99.NGL Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NGL Energy Partners LP posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL Energy Partners LP go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]

There are presently around $416 million, or 79.60% of NGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,438,410, which is approximately -0.665% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 14,203,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.83 million in NGL stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $29.79 million in NGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NGL Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL] by around 7,901,486 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 8,614,570 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 59,346,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,862,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,439,016 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,592,304 shares during the same period.