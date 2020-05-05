Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Stock trading around $77.18 per share: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] price surged by 3.40 percent to reach at $2.54. A sum of 1879209 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.88M shares. Match Group Inc. shares reached a high of $77.36 and dropped to a low of $74.0584 until finishing in the latest session at $77.18.

The one-year MTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.47. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $83.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $88 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTCH stock. On November 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 95 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 36.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 24.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.41, while it was recorded at 76.72 for the last single week of trading, and 74.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.94 and a Gross Margin at +72.61. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.07.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 36.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 239.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 515.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 511.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $314,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MTCH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 18.50%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,646 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 12,130,441, which is approximately 28.29% of the company’s market cap and around 25.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,735,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.76 million in MTCH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $452.05 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -1.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 18,802,235 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 13,461,015 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 43,382,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,646,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,473,003 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,159,244 shares during the same period.