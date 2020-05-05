Market cap of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] reaches 1.72B – now what?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] jumped around 1.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.68 at the close of the session, up 6.93%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 7.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KPTI Stock saw the intraday high of $20.80 and lowest of $18.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.61, which means current price is +54.44% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 1766368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $33.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $16, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KPTI stock. On July 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KPTI shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.10. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 329.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.66, while it was recorded at 21.85 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.85 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -488.08.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -82.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.54. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$575,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KPTI.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $1,181 million, or 88.10% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,127,434, which is approximately 4.968% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.11 million in KPTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $103.0 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 11.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 14,847,938 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 9,500,612 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 36,723,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,072,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,711,443 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 721,286 shares during the same period.