Market cap of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] reaches 9.83B – now what?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] traded at a low on 05/04/20, posting a -0.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.97. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2271394 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stands at 4.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.72%.

The market cap for ELAN stock reached $9.83 billion, with 409.91 million shares outstanding and 397.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 2271394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on ELAN stock. On November 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ELAN shares from 34 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 117.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ELAN stock performed recently?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.30, while it was recorded at 24.37 for the last single week of trading, and 27.28 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.00. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of $11,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $8,999 million, or 96.70% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,077,726, which is approximately 0.721% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 33,384,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $802.57 million in ELAN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $743.61 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -3.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 41,048,919 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 41,775,712 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 291,524,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,349,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,097,600 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,204,936 shares during the same period.