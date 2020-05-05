Market Analysts see Cerner Corporation [CERN] gaining to $72. Time to buy?

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] traded at a high on 05/04/20, posting a 0.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $67.06. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2218006 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cerner Corporation stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.53%.

The market cap for CERN stock reached $21.23 billion, with 316.58 million shares outstanding and 292.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, CERN reached a trading volume of 2218006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerner Corporation [CERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $76.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $75 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has CERN stock performed recently?

Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.51. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.76, while it was recorded at 69.19 for the last single week of trading, and 69.77 for the last 200 days.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.06 and a Gross Margin at +75.65. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Total Capital for CERN is now 12.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.73. Additionally, CERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] managed to generate an average of $19,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Cerner Corporation [CERN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerner Corporation posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 14.90%.

Insider trade positions for Cerner Corporation [CERN]

There are presently around $17,291 million, or 86.00% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,451,876, which is approximately -0.985% of the company’s market cap and around 3.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,541,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in CERN stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $971.74 million in CERN stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 17,873,829 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 18,891,435 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 222,428,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,194,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,689,742 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,104,509 shares during the same period.