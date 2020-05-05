Inpixon [INPX] is -76.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] gained 0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $1.13 price per share at the time. Inpixon represents 13.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.74 million with the latest information. INPX stock price has been found in the range of $1.01 to $1.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 2601556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4368, while it was recorded at 1.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9372 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -478.65 and a Gross Margin at -7.27. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -539.45.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -251.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -580.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -629.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.07. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$311,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Inpixon [INPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inpixon posted -2340/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1980/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inpixon [INPX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.30% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,240, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 7,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in INPX stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1000.0 in INPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 22,488 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 251,014 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 250,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,044 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 53,015 shares during the same period.