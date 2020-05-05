Thursday, May 7, 2020
IAA Inc. [IAA] Stock trading around $36.96 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] closed the trading session at $36.96 on 05/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.88, while the highest price level was $37.79. The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.46 percent and weekly performance of -2.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, IAA reached to a volume of 2678242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IAA Inc. [IAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

IAA stock trade performance evaluation

IAA Inc. [IAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, IAA shares gained by 33.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.88, while it was recorded at 38.26 for the last single week of trading, and 42.33 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,232 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,341,382, which is approximately 0.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 6,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.22 million in IAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $213.66 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly -1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

200 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 29,009,099 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 19,870,124 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 92,103,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,982,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,272,372 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,688,132 shares during the same period.

