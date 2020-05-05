Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] is -69.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hi-Crush Inc. [NYSE: HCR] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 05/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.26, while the highest price level was $0.317. The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.18 percent and weekly performance of 3.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 754.18K shares, HCR reached to a volume of 3481737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hi-Crush Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hi-Crush Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

HCR stock trade performance evaluation

Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, HCR shares gained by 19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3282, while it was recorded at 0.2990 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0288 for the last 200 days.

Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.52 and a Gross Margin at +8.81. Hi-Crush Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.99.

Return on Total Capital for HCR is now 0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.60. Additionally, HCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] managed to generate an average of -$553,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Hi-Crush Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hi-Crush Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hi-Crush Inc. go to -1.42%.

Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.00% of HCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,463,901, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,807,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $856000.0 in HCR stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $257000.0 in HCR stock with ownership of nearly -8.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hi-Crush Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Hi-Crush Inc. [NYSE:HCR] by around 3,324,273 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,468,357 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 6,937,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,729,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 905,696 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,325,453 shares during the same period.