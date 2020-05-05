Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] stock Downgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $15

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] gained 7.38% or 1.24 points to close at $18.05 with a heavy trading volume of 2783644 shares. It opened the trading session at $16.49, the shares rose to $18.13 and dropped to $16.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HP points out that the company has recorded -51.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, HP reached to a volume of 2783644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $19.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for HP stock

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, HP shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.87 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.00, while it was recorded at 18.97 for the last single week of trading, and 36.62 for the last 200 days.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.63 and a Gross Margin at +15.55. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.27.

Return on Total Capital for HP is now 4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.95. Additionally, HP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] managed to generate an average of -$4,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. go to -7.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]

There are presently around $1,671 million, or 93.20% of HP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,932,032, which is approximately -1.295% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,156,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.93 million in HP stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $138.8 million in HP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP] by around 16,757,803 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 15,882,316 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 66,755,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,395,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HP stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,221,597 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,289,524 shares during the same period.