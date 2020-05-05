D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is -12.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -0.88% or -0.41 points to close at $46.13 with a heavy trading volume of 4303084 shares. It opened the trading session at $45.82, the shares rose to $46.53 and dropped to $45.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHI points out that the company has recorded -11.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -80.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 4303084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $54.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on DHI stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DHI shares from 54 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.25.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 41.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.15, while it was recorded at 47.07 for the last single week of trading, and 50.16 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.68 and a Gross Margin at +22.01. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.20.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 15.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.92. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $181,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 9.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $14,627 million, or 88.30% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,566,713, which is approximately 0.225% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,171,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in DHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $725.71 million in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 0.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 31,179,728 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 35,897,392 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 247,205,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,282,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,095,706 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 14,034,775 shares during the same period.