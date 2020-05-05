Craig Hallum lifts Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] traded at a high on 05/04/20, posting a 0.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $99.61. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3234649 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at 3.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for SWKS stock reached $17.75 billion, with 178.23 million shares outstanding and 168.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 3234649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $112.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SWKS stock. On March 05, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SWKS shares from 140 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

How has SWKS stock performed recently?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, SWKS shares gained by 19.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.65, while it was recorded at 101.84 for the last single week of trading, and 95.53 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.39 and a Gross Margin at +46.83. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.28.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 23.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] managed to generate an average of $94,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings analysis for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 10.25%.

Insider trade positions for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

There are presently around $13,899 million, or 83.60% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,909,311, which is approximately -0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,830,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $793.46 million in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly 1.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 12,643,668 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 15,371,356 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 112,623,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,638,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,322,455 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 680,678 shares during the same period.