CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] Revenue clocked in at $313.80 million, down -59.36% YTD: What’s Next?

CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: CNXM] closed the trading session at $6.69 on 05/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.5396, while the highest price level was $7.04. The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.36 percent and weekly performance of -11.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, CNXM reached to a volume of 1951676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNXM shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CNX Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2020, representing the official price target for CNX Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CNXM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Midstream Partners LP is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

CNXM stock trade performance evaluation

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.39. With this latest performance, CNXM shares dropped by -17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 13.28 for the last 200 days.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.60 and a Gross Margin at +76.69. CNX Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.88.

Return on Total Capital for CNXM is now 20.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.54. Additionally, CNXM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.98.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.CNX Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Midstream Partners LP posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Midstream Partners LP go to -2.60%.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $197 million, or 29.60% of CNXM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNXM stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 6,358,161, which is approximately 3.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 4,475,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.22 million in CNXM stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $23.65 million in CNXM stock with ownership of nearly 3.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:CNXM] by around 3,600,710 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,591,202 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,174,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,366,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNXM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,433,394 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,366 shares during the same period.