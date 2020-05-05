Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] fell -29.13% so far this year. What now?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] closed the trading session at $43.28 on 05/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.11, while the highest price level was $44.23. The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.13 percent and weekly performance of 1.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, LNG reached to a volume of 3792132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $64.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $75 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.82.

LNG stock trade performance evaluation

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.75, while it was recorded at 44.40 for the last single week of trading, and 56.18 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.72 and a Gross Margin at +24.15. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.97.

Return on Total Capital for LNG is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.21. Additionally, LNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] managed to generate an average of $423,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -309.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 5.00%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,295 million, or 95.60% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,729,102, which is approximately -0.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 19,585,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $847.05 million in LNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $627.48 million in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 14,377,775 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 14,666,087 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 208,993,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,037,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,983 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,059,630 shares during the same period.