BTIG Research lifts Five9 Inc. [FIVN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] traded at a high on 05/04/20, posting a 4.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $95.88. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1679170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Five9 Inc. stands at 4.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.07%.

The market cap for FIVN stock reached $6.00 billion, with 62.56 million shares outstanding and 60.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, FIVN reached a trading volume of 1679170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Five9 Inc. [FIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $81.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $70 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on FIVN stock. On November 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for FIVN shares from 66 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 187.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

How has FIVN stock performed recently?

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, FIVN shares gained by 26.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.79, while it was recorded at 94.14 for the last single week of trading, and 66.41 for the last 200 days.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.39.

Return on Total Capital for FIVN is now 1.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.68. Additionally, FIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] managed to generate an average of -$3,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five9 Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 22.40%.

Insider trade positions for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]

There are presently around $5,740 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,961,596, which is approximately 0.583% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,671,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.99 million in FIVN stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $295.45 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly 19.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 5,621,053 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 6,248,646 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 50,635,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,505,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 832,339 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,778 shares during the same period.