BofA/Merrill lifts Evergy Inc. [EVRG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.27% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.44%. Over the last 12 months, EVRG stock dropped by -1.68%. The one-year Evergy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.3. The average equity rating for EVRG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.41 billion, with 236.83 million shares outstanding and 226.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, EVRG stock reached a trading volume of 2210026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Evergy Inc. [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $70.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVRG in the course of the last twelve months was 175.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

EVRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, EVRG shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.87, while it was recorded at 58.13 for the last single week of trading, and 63.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evergy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evergy Inc. [EVRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.04 and a Gross Margin at +30.14. Evergy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.01.

Return on Total Capital for EVRG is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.83. Additionally, EVRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] managed to generate an average of $145,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EVRG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evergy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 3.90%.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,753 million, or 86.90% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,228,086, which is approximately -2.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,962,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $690.08 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly 1.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evergy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 20,950,396 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 28,310,233 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 143,030,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,291,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,137,201 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,800,909 shares during the same period.