Apergy Corporation [APY] is -73.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apergy Corporation [NYSE: APY] jumped around 0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.06 at the close of the session, up 1.80%. Apergy Corporation stock is now -73.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APY Stock saw the intraday high of $9.09 and lowest of $8.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.62, which means current price is +213.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, APY reached a trading volume of 2558970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apergy Corporation [APY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APY shares is $11.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Apergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Apergy Corporation stock. On February 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APY shares from 29 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apergy Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for APY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for APY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has APY stock performed recently?

Apergy Corporation [APY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, APY shares gained by 28.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Apergy Corporation [APY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 23.38 for the last 200 days.

Apergy Corporation [APY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apergy Corporation [APY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +33.65. Apergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.61.

Return on Total Capital for APY is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apergy Corporation [APY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.28. Additionally, APY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apergy Corporation [APY] managed to generate an average of $17,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Apergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Apergy Corporation [APY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apergy Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apergy Corporation go to -8.70%.

Insider trade positions for Apergy Corporation [APY]

There are presently around $669 million, or 97.30% of APY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,228,139, which is approximately -0.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,842,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.9 million in APY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $41.94 million in APY stock with ownership of nearly -8.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Apergy Corporation [NYSE:APY] by around 8,456,433 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 5,047,167 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 61,651,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,154,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,870,930 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,227,669 shares during the same period.