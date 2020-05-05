Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] is 1006.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ: AHPI] gained 48.13% or 4.37 points to close at $13.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1836100 shares. It opened the trading session at $9.19, the shares rose to $13.75 and dropped to $9.1244, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AHPI points out that the company has recorded 1079.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1361.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, AHPI reached to a volume of 1836100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for AHPI stock

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.43. With this latest performance, AHPI shares dropped by -27.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1079.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 643.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.80, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.84 and a Gross Margin at +16.06. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.72.

Return on Total Capital for AHPI is now -21.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] managed to generate an average of -$11,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.20% of AHPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHPI stocks are: OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC with ownership of 171,822, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 101,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $918000.0 in AHPI stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $604000.0 in AHPI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ:AHPI] by around 25,635 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 57,874 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 334,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHPI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,915 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 17,809 shares during the same period.