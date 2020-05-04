Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is 43.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $67.75 during the day while it closed the day at $66.85. Zscaler Inc. stock has also loss -0.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZS stock has inclined by 19.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.03% and gained 43.76% year-on date.

The market cap for ZS stock reached $8.68 billion, with 129.80 million shares outstanding and 70.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, ZS reached a trading volume of 1776780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $67.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $75, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 331.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ZS stock trade performance evaluation

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.97, while it was recorded at 67.55 for the last single week of trading, and 57.30 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.17. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.46.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -8.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$19,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zscaler Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 14.69%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 3,492 million, or 41.10% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6086478, which is approximately 11.15 of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5015204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.27 million in ZS stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $257.79 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 21.31 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 11,030,855 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 6,908,588 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 34,297,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,237,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,726,334 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,730,938 shares during the same period.