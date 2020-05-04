Monday, May 4, 2020
why Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.45

By Brandon Evans
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE: AJG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.96%. Over the last 12 months, AJG stock dropped by -6.49%. The one-year Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.64. The average equity rating for AJG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.88 billion, with 192.03 million shares outstanding and 187.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, AJG stock reached a trading volume of 1842401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJG shares is $96.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $110, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on AJG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AJG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AJG Stock Performance Analysis:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, AJG shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.67, while it was recorded at 78.06 for the last single week of trading, and 91.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.11 and a Gross Margin at +73.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.58.

Return on Total Capital for AJG is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.64. Additionally, AJG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] managed to generate an average of $20,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AJG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. go to 6.29%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 11,997 million, or 84.70% of AJG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21387625, which is approximately 1.56 of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20030981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in AJG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $685.95 million in AJG stock with ownership of nearly .59 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE:AJG] by around 7,899,090 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 9,908,428 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 136,970,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,777,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 586,500 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,223,731 shares during the same period.

