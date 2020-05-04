WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is -4.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: WEC] price plunged by -2.31 percent to reach at -$2.09. A sum of 1597105 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.15M shares. WEC Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $90.15 and dropped to a low of $87.95 until finishing in the latest session at $88.46.

The one-year WEC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.75. The average equity rating for WEC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEC shares is $91.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for WEC Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for WEC Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on WEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEC Energy Group Inc. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

WEC Stock Performance Analysis:

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, WEC shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.94, while it was recorded at 91.71 for the last single week of trading, and 92.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WEC Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.50 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for WEC is now 6.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.17. Additionally, WEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] managed to generate an average of $151,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.WEC Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WEC Energy Group Inc. posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC Energy Group Inc. go to 5.96%.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 21,385 million, or 78.40% of WEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40444452, which is approximately .15 of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28625432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in WEC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.57 billion in WEC stock with ownership of nearly 4.76 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WEC Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC] by around 7,846,498 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 10,371,988 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 223,524,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,743,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEC stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,571,888 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,018,465 shares during the same period.