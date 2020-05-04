Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Is Currently -2.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] slipped around -0.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.29 at the close of the session, down -2.83%. Vertiv Holdings Co. stock is now -6.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRT Stock saw the intraday high of $10.59 and lowest of $9.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.75, which means current price is +116.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 2055298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 377.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 23.10.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 27.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.62, while it was recorded at 10.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.10.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

There are presently around 661 million, or 25.70% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: MIZUHO MARKETS CAYMAN LP with ownership of 10275086, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEUTSCHE BANK AG, holding 3408051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.07 million in VRT stocks shares; and BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., currently with $30.87 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 45,370,202 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 16,258,748 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,632,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,261,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,484,131 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 10,719,491 shares during the same period.