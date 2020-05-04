Sempra Energy [SRE] is -20.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sempra Energy [NYSE: SRE] traded at a low on 05/01/20, posting a -3.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $119.93. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1947605 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sempra Energy stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.25%.

The market cap for SRE stock reached $36.21 billion, with 301.94 million shares outstanding and 292.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, SRE reached a trading volume of 1947605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sempra Energy [SRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $141.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sempra Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sempra Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $167, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on SRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra Energy is set at 6.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has SRE stock performed recently?

Sempra Energy [SRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, SRE shares gained by 15.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Sempra Energy [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.77, while it was recorded at 125.82 for the last single week of trading, and 140.72 for the last 200 days.

Sempra Energy [SRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra Energy [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.98. Sempra Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.98.

Return on Total Capital for SRE is now 5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, SRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sempra Energy [SRE] managed to generate an average of $131,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sempra Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sempra Energy [SRE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sempra Energy posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra Energy go to 4.20%.

Insider trade positions for Sempra Energy [SRE]

There are presently around 30,173 million, or 87.50% of SRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29230847, which is approximately (6.48) of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24253146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.66 billion in SRE stock with ownership of nearly (2.42) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sempra Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE] by around 14,093,362 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 19,540,702 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 217,954,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,588,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRE stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,137,794 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,709,401 shares during the same period.