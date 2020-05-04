RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] Stock trading around $0.32 per share: What’s Next?

RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.52%. Over the last 12 months, RMBL stock dropped by -93.31%. The one-year RumbleON Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.55. The average equity rating for RMBL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.90 million, with 49.69 million shares outstanding and 42.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 836.35K shares, RMBL stock reached a trading volume of 1986524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBL shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for RumbleON Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2019, representing the official price target for RumbleON Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RumbleON Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

RMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.52. With this latest performance, RMBL shares gained by 56.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2844, while it was recorded at 0.3426 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7327 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RumbleON Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.50 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. RumbleON Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.37.

RumbleON Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RMBL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RumbleON Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RumbleON Inc. go to 25.00%.

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 2 million, or 17.70% of RMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMBL stocks are: SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2141671, which is approximately 669.80 of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 2077530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $665000.0 in RMBL stocks shares; and ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., currently with $455000.0 in RMBL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RumbleON Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBL] by around 3,363,902 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,410,484 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,738,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,512,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMBL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,421,458 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,218,177 shares during the same period.