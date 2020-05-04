RBC Capital Mkts lifts Waste Management Inc. [WM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] plunged by -$1.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $98.66 during the day while it closed the day at $98.21. Waste Management Inc. stock has also loss -0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WM stock has declined by -19.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.83% and lost -13.82% year-on date.

The market cap for WM stock reached $42.37 billion, with 431.43 million shares outstanding and 422.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, WM reached a trading volume of 1594143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waste Management Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $113.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $116 to $132, while UBS kept a Buy rating on WM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 35.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

WM stock trade performance evaluation

Waste Management Inc. [WM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, WM shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.59, while it was recorded at 100.39 for the last single week of trading, and 112.68 for the last 200 days.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +28.37. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.81.

Return on Total Capital for WM is now 14.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.27. Additionally, WM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] managed to generate an average of $37,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waste Management Inc. [WM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waste Management Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to 7.19%.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 30,922 million, or 80.10% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36362006, which is approximately 1.12 of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32911761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in WM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.99 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly .11 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 638 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 18,181,655 shares. Additionally, 605 investors decreased positions by around 16,701,904 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 279,967,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,851,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,966,424 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,501,848 shares during the same period.