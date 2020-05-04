Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] is -27.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] loss -9.67% or -1.22 points to close at $11.39 with a heavy trading volume of 1600847 shares. It opened the trading session at $12.25, the shares rose to $12.28 and dropped to $11.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAXR points out that the company has recorded 48.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, MAXR reached to a volume of 1600847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $60.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAXR in the course of the last twelve months was 758.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MAXR stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.11. With this latest performance, MAXR shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.66, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +18.91. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for MAXR is now 0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.52. Additionally, MAXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] managed to generate an average of $18,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxar Technologies Inc. go to 5.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

There are presently around 505 million, or 88.80% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 5683323, which is approximately 435.56 of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5382675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.31 million in MAXR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.29 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly .44 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 13,327,397 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 7,548,302 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,446,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,321,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,712,661 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,683,145 shares during the same period.