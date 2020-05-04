Monday, May 4, 2020
type here...
Market

Market cap of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] reaches 187.35M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Market

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] is -42.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Fidelity National Financial Inc. loss -3.84% on the last trading session, reaching $26.01 price per share at the time. Fidelity National Financial Inc....
Read more
Finance

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Is Currently 2.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
American Homes 4 Rent gained 2.63% or 0.62 points to close at $24.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2280134 shares. It opened...
Read more
Finance

why Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Edison Baldwin - 0
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 4.88 percent to reach at $0.14. A sum of 2363658 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Raymond James lifts Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Verizon Communications Inc. plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $58.29 during the day while...
Read more

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] loss -2.16% or -0.04 points to close at $1.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2112405 shares. The daily chart for DHY points out that the company has recorded -28.74% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, DHY reached to a volume of 2112405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for DHY stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, DHY shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9442, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3756 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

There are presently around 10 million, or 19.73% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 972502, which is approximately 26.29 of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS LTD., holding 528582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $957000.0 in DHY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $908000.0 in DHY stock with ownership of nearly (12.94) of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 1,184,002 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 830,055 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,455,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,469,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 357,286 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 335,560 shares during the same period.

Previous articleUBS lifts CIT Group Inc. [CIT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleEastman Chemical Company [EMN] Stock trading around $60.02 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

why PACCAR Inc [PCAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.11

Brandon Evans - 0
PACCAR Inc loss -1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $68.29 price per share at the time. PACCAR Inc represents 351.16 million in...
Read more
Market

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] stock Initiated by Macquarie analyst, price target now $12

Edison Baldwin - 0
Everi Holdings Inc. loss -7.68% on the last trading session, reaching $4.57 price per share at the time. Everi Holdings Inc. represents 91.60...
Read more
Market

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] Stock trading around $24.02 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Big Lots Inc. gained 2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $24.02 price per share at the time. Big Lots Inc. represents 39.04...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

News Corporation [NWSA] Revenue clocked in at $9.74 billion, down -32.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
News Corporation closed the trading session at $9.48 on 05/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.425, while...
Read more
Finance

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Is Currently -2.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. slipped around -0.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.29 at the close of the session, down -2.83%. Vertiv...
Read more
Companies

Arconic Corporation [ARNC] moved down -1.95: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Arconic Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Market

why PACCAR Inc [PCAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.11

Brandon Evans - 0
PACCAR Inc loss -1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $68.29 price per share at the time. PACCAR Inc represents 351.16 million in...
Read more
Industry

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] Stock trading around $60.02 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Eastman Chemical Company plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $64.195 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

News Corporation [NWSA] Revenue clocked in at $9.74 billion, down -32.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
News Corporation closed the trading session at $9.48 on 05/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.425, while...
Read more
Finance

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Is Currently -2.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. slipped around -0.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.29 at the close of the session, down -2.83%. Vertiv...
Read more

Popular Category