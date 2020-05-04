Market Analysts see The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] gaining to $163. Time to buy?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] price plunged by -2.19 percent to reach at -$3.86. A sum of 2184085 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.56M shares. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $179.44 and dropped to a low of $170.58 until finishing in the latest session at $172.54.

The one-year EL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.2. The average equity rating for EL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $172.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. On January 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EL shares from 223 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 7.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 49.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.79, while it was recorded at 172.00 for the last single week of trading, and 190.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.95 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 31.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.79. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $37,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 7.73%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 33,734 million, or 91.40% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17527874, which is approximately (0.11) of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15826560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in EL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.55 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly (6.9) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 12,248,785 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 17,891,884 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 165,373,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,514,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,884,995 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,468,796 shares during the same period.