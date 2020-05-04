Market Analysts see Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ: EYES] price plunged by -15.04 percent to reach at -$0.2. A sum of 1814132 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 215.04K shares. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares reached a high of $1.24 and dropped to a low of $1.11 until finishing in the latest session at $1.13.

The one-year EYES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.41. The average equity rating for EYES stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYES shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYES stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

EYES Stock Performance Analysis:

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.06. With this latest performance, EYES shares gained by 17.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5510, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3379 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] shares currently have an operating margin of -905.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.31. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -994.14.

Return on Total Capital for EYES is now -472.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -528.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -648.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -246.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.77. Additionally, EYES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] managed to generate an average of -$299,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

EYES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYES.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 1 million, or 5.70% of EYES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYES stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 561612, which is approximately (0) of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 150136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170000.0 in EYES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44000.0 in EYES stock with ownership of nearly 9.66 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ:EYES] by around 62,785 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 84,021 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 741,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 888,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYES stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,282 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 82,112 shares during the same period.