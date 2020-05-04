Market Analysts see Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HTH] closed the trading session at $17.80 on 05/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.54, while the highest price level was $20.40. The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.60 percent and weekly performance of 8.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 649.98K shares, HTH reached to a volume of 1601127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTH shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $21.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on HTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilltop Holdings Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.63.

HTH stock trade performance evaluation

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, HTH shares gained by 26.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 22.22 for the last 200 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.73. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.30.

Return on Total Capital for HTH is now 8.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.50. Additionally, HTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] managed to generate an average of $45,513 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilltop Holdings Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. [HTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 1,032 million, or 62.30% of HTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6406191, which is approximately (3.19) of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5489300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.71 million in HTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88.9 million in HTH stock with ownership of nearly (0.14) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HTH] by around 5,631,010 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 6,971,167 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 45,400,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,002,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,352 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 824,137 shares during the same period.