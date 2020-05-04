JP Morgan slashes price target on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] – find out why.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] loss -11.36% on the last trading session, reaching $4.37 price per share at the time. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated represents 87.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $381.98 million with the latest information. DBD stock price has been found in the range of $4.21 to $4.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 1591419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBD in the course of the last twelve months was 127.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DBD stock

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.41. With this latest performance, DBD shares gained by 42.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.42. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.50. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$15,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around 318 million, or 96.30% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11191737, which is approximately (3.54) of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8800649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.46 million in DBD stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS INC. ET AL, currently with $23.07 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly 2.12 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 8,776,515 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 6,570,093 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 57,511,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,858,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,312,766 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 803,313 shares during the same period.