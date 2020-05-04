Monday, May 4, 2020
Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain 14.48% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin
Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price surged by 4.38 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 2110510 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 628.05K shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $0.34 and dropped to a low of $0.305 until finishing in the latest session at $0.31.

The one-year GNUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.11. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.19. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2699, while it was recorded at 0.2917 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4846 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 1 million, or 20.00% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 585811, which is approximately (6.68) of the company’s market cap and around 29.12% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 564782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176000.0 in GNUS stocks shares; and SOWELL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, currently with $79000.0 in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly (1.7) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 440,353 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 278,093 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,199,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,918,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,200 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 69,977 shares during the same period.

