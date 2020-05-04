Cowen lifts Hub Group Inc. [HUBG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hub Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HUBG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.27%. Over the last 12 months, HUBG stock dropped by -6.99%. The one-year Hub Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.07. The average equity rating for HUBG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.63 billion, with 38.45 million shares outstanding and 31.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 307.81K shares, HUBG stock reached a trading volume of 1771586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hub Group Inc. [HUBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBG shares is $54.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Hub Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $58 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Hub Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on HUBG stock. On October 31, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HUBG shares from 55 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hub Group Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HUBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Hub Group Inc. [HUBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, HUBG shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for Hub Group Inc. [HUBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.88, while it was recorded at 47.66 for the last single week of trading, and 47.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hub Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hub Group Inc. [HUBG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +7.00. Hub Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.92.

Return on Total Capital for HUBG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hub Group Inc. [HUBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.09. Additionally, HUBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hub Group Inc. [HUBG] managed to generate an average of $21,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.Hub Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HUBG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hub Group Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hub Group Inc. go to 5.70%.

Hub Group Inc. [HUBG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 1,366 million, or 98.20% of HUBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5414103, which is approximately (2.08) of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3584313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.23 million in HUBG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $120.53 million in HUBG stock with ownership of nearly (0.77) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hub Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Hub Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HUBG] by around 3,362,518 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 3,904,879 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 24,898,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,166,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,658,755 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,019,818 shares during the same period.