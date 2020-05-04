Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] is 34.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE: CCC] traded at a low on 05/01/20, posting a -1.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.59. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1660728 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clarivate Analytics Plc stands at 4.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.23%.

The market cap for CCC stock reached $8.35 billion, with 369.48 million shares outstanding and 208.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, CCC reached a trading volume of 1660728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCC shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Clarivate Analytics Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Clarivate Analytics Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19.50 to $23, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on CCC stock. On January 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CCC shares from 19 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Analytics Plc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has CCC stock performed recently?

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, CCC shares gained by 13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.09, while it was recorded at 23.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.42 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.86. Clarivate Analytics Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.65.

Return on Total Capital for CCC is now 0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.72. Additionally, CCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] managed to generate an average of -$50,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Clarivate Analytics Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]

There are presently around 4,052 million, or 76.80% of CCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 37968527, which is approximately 36.84 of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14625358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.39 million in CCC stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $213.9 million in CCC stock with ownership of nearly 22.47 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Analytics Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE:CCC] by around 60,813,861 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,189,804 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 112,382,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,385,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,810,652 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,932,339 shares during the same period.