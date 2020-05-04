Monday, May 4, 2020
BTIG Research lifts Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.72%. Over the last 12 months, SHAK stock dropped by -17.82%. The one-year Shake Shack Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.48. The average equity rating for SHAK stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.23 billion, with 43.21 million shares outstanding and 36.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, SHAK stock reached a trading volume of 1919496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $44.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $76 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Shake Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $40, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SHAK stock. On February 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SHAK shares from 82 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

SHAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, SHAK shares gained by 58.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.53, while it was recorded at 52.86 for the last single week of trading, and 70.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shake Shack Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.04 and a Gross Margin at +18.03. Shake Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.33.

Return on Total Capital for SHAK is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.93. Additionally, SHAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] managed to generate an average of $2,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Shake Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SHAK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shake Shack Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shake Shack Inc. go to -3.57%.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 1,557 million, or 81.90% of SHAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4356498, which is approximately (3.29) of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3028033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.55 million in SHAK stocks shares; and 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $134.3 million in SHAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.00 of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK] by around 4,582,944 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 5,807,807 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 19,719,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,109,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHAK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,826 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,521,861 shares during the same period.

