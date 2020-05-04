BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Dynatrace Inc. [DT] – find out why.

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] slipped around -2.69 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.16 at the close of the session, down -9.01%. Dynatrace Inc. stock is now 7.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DT Stock saw the intraday high of $29.17 and lowest of $26.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.06, which means current price is +58.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 2127790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $31.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 74.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.45% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.39, while it was recorded at 28.92 for the last single week of trading.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.46 and a Gross Margin at +64.15. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.96.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now -5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.86. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of -$58,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 44.85%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around 6,954 million, or 91.50% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO LLC with ownership of 167430199, which is approximately (13.89) of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 10673478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.89 million in DT stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $272.56 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 1679.31 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 41,516,970 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 30,974,169 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 183,535,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,026,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,954,178 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,886,940 shares during the same period.