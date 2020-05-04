Barclays lifts Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HRC] loss -9.10% on the last trading session, reaching $102.25 price per share at the time. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. represents 73.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.54 billion with the latest information. HRC stock price has been found in the range of $101.00 to $108.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 738.28K shares, HRC reached a trading volume of 1655999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRC shares is $125.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $113 to $138. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HRC stock. On April 30, 2018, analysts increased their price target for HRC shares from 105 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRC in the course of the last twelve months was 27.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HRC stock

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.53. With this latest performance, HRC shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.69, while it was recorded at 111.89 for the last single week of trading, and 105.48 for the last 200 days.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.14 and a Gross Margin at +44.45. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.24.

Return on Total Capital for HRC is now 10.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.31. Additionally, HRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] managed to generate an average of $15,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. go to 10.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]

There are presently around 5,800 million, or 87.70% of HRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7032503, which is approximately (3.97) of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6520505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $666.72 million in HRC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $643.67 million in HRC stock with ownership of nearly (0.06) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HRC] by around 3,495,364 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 3,679,899 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 49,546,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,722,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 546,540 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 396,907 shares during the same period.