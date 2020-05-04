Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain 275.90% so far this year. What now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] closed the trading session at $40.86 on 05/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.03, while the highest price level was $41.0864. The stocks have a year to date performance of 275.90 percent and weekly performance of 81.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 259.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 222.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 296.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 328.19K shares, ARCT reached to a volume of 1575398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.96.

ARCT stock trade performance evaluation

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.04. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 222.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 259.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 459.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.35 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.83, while it was recorded at 33.73 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 197 million, or 25.20% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1383756, which is approximately 8.58 of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC, holding 451545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.45 million in ARCT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $16.34 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 0.00 of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 1,141,132 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 441,175 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,240,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,823,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 773,993 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 160,089 shares during the same period.