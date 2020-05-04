AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] moved up 1.95: Why It’s Important

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.28%. Over the last 12 months, AIKI stock dropped by -75.66%.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.10 million, with 34.24 million shares outstanding and 32.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, AIKI stock reached a trading volume of 2214668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2788.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

AIKI Stock Performance Analysis:

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 28.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9407, while it was recorded at 0.7451 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4256 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIkido Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 0 million, or 0.30% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 60174, which is approximately 20.27 of the company’s market cap and around 5.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in AIKI stocks shares; and REILLY FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2000.0 in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 15,963 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 16,986 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 53,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,306 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 16,986 shares during the same period.