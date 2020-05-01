why Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.72

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] slipped around -1.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $47.89 at the close of the session, down -3.89%. Micron Technology Inc. stock is now -10.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MU Stock saw the intraday high of $49.58 and lowest of $47.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.19, which means current price is +53.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.15M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 28585360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $61.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $63, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MU stock. On March 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 45 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 101.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.77, while it was recorded at 46.49 for the last single week of trading, and 48.30 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Micron Technology Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around 44,274 million, or 81.70% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87715923, which is approximately 1.44 of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78805844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in MU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.78 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly (1.31) of the company’s market capitalization.

519 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 119,436,947 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 101,318,193 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 667,749,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 888,504,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,522,810 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,182,759 shares during the same period.