why Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

Leaf Group Ltd. [NYSE: LEAF] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.45 at the close of the session, up 7.41%. Leaf Group Ltd. stock is now -63.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEAF Stock saw the intraday high of $1.59 and lowest of $1.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.49, which means current price is +40.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 150.12K shares, LEAF reached a trading volume of 2573475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEAF shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEAF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Leaf Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leaf Group Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has LEAF stock performed recently?

Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.82. With this latest performance, LEAF shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7820, while it was recorded at 1.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4769 for the last 200 days.

Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.45 and a Gross Margin at +37.20. Leaf Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.32.

Return on Total Capital for LEAF is now -40.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.89. Additionally, LEAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] managed to generate an average of -$78,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Leaf Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leaf Group Ltd. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leaf Group Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]

There are presently around 28 million, or 80.90% of LEAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEAF stocks are: OAK MANAGEMENT CORP with ownership of 4247930, which is approximately (5.33) of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; SPECTRUM EQUITY MANAGEMENT INC., holding 2770540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 million in LEAF stocks shares; and PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.45 million in LEAF stock with ownership of nearly .39 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leaf Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Leaf Group Ltd. [NYSE:LEAF] by around 883,471 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 922,997 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,984,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,790,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEAF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 221,481 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 239,680 shares during the same period.