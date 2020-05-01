why East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.90

East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.76%. Over the last 12 months, EWBC stock dropped by -31.26%. The one-year East West Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.45. The average equity rating for EWBC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.11 billion, with 145.62 million shares outstanding and 137.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, EWBC stock reached a trading volume of 2092482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EWBC shares is $33.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EWBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for East West Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $53 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for East West Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $53, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on EWBC stock. On January 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EWBC shares from 58 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for East West Bancorp Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EWBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for EWBC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.23.

EWBC Stock Performance Analysis:

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.76. With this latest performance, EWBC shares gained by 36.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EWBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.04, while it was recorded at 33.55 for the last single week of trading, and 41.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into East West Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.99. East West Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.21.

Return on Total Capital for EWBC is now 15.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.61. Additionally, EWBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] managed to generate an average of $204,253 per employee.

EWBC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, East West Bancorp Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EWBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for East West Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 4,742 million, or 95.60% of EWBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EWBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16661376, which is approximately 5.23 of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13546423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $493.23 million in EWBC stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $249.96 million in EWBC stock with ownership of nearly 14.68 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in East West Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC] by around 14,231,851 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 12,783,967 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 103,210,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,225,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EWBC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,022,533 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,084,750 shares during the same period.