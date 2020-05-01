Friday, May 1, 2020
type here...
Finance

why Albemarle Corporation [ALB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.01

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Finance

Market cap of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] reaches 12.61M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped around 0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.84 at the close of the session, up 34.19%. Salarius...
Read more
Industry

Cowen slashes price target on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Delta Air Lines Inc. closed the trading session at $22.16 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is -59.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
At Home Group Inc. traded at a high on 04/28/20, posting a 3.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.23....
Read more
Industry

Market cap of KB Home [KBH] reaches 2.52B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
KB Home closed the trading session at $27.48 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.275, while...
Read more

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] slipped around -3.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $61.43 at the close of the session, down -5.01%. Albemarle Corporation stock is now -15.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALB Stock saw the intraday high of $64.1493 and lowest of $61.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.40, which means current price is +25.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 2003868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $73.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. On February 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALB shares from 90 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78.

How has ALB stock performed recently?

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.96, while it was recorded at 62.84 for the last single week of trading, and 69.31 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.09 and a Gross Margin at +35.07. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.86.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.08. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $88,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albemarle Corporation posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

There are presently around 6,270 million, or 93.00% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12882430, which is approximately .75 of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9345879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.4 million in ALB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $568.83 million in ALB stock with ownership of nearly 3.00 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 9,947,769 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 11,725,658 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 75,284,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,958,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,259,005 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,744,047 shares during the same period.

Previous articleInMode Ltd. [INMD] Stock trading around $26.02 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleFor Archrock Inc. [AROC], B. Riley FBR Inc. sees a rise to $15. What next?

More articles

Finance

Guggenheim slashes price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Finance

Jabil Inc. [JBL] is -31.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Jabil Inc. price plunged by -3.10 percent to reach at -$0.91. A sum of 1723197 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] moved down -1.43: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
NeoPhotonics Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Market cap of CubeSmart [CUBE] reaches 5.08B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CubeSmart closed the trading session at $25.20 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.722, while the...
Read more
Industry

Credit Suisse Upgrade Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, down -4.97%....
Read more
Finance

Guggenheim slashes price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Goldman lifts Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Paramount Group Inc. loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $9.65 price per share at the time. Paramount Group Inc. represents 225.39...
Read more
Market

Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $70

Edison Baldwin - 0
Fortive Corporation plunged by -$1.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $64.50 during the day while it...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Market cap of CubeSmart [CUBE] reaches 5.08B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CubeSmart closed the trading session at $25.20 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.722, while the...
Read more
Industry

Credit Suisse Upgrade Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, down -4.97%....
Read more

Popular Category