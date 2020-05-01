why A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.86

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] plunged by -$1.68 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.67 during the day while it closed the day at $42.38. A. O. Smith Corporation stock has also gained 6.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AOS stock has declined by -2.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.91% and lost -11.04% year-on date.

The market cap for AOS stock reached $6.72 billion, with 158.45 million shares outstanding and 134.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, AOS reached a trading volume of 2208732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOS shares is $40.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for A. O. Smith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $53 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for A. O. Smith Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A. O. Smith Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AOS stock trade performance evaluation

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, AOS shares gained by 12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.67, while it was recorded at 42.54 for the last single week of trading, and 45.20 for the last 200 days.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. A. O. Smith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for AOS is now 23.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.08. Additionally, AOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] managed to generate an average of $24,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.A. O. Smith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, A. O. Smith Corporation posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. O. Smith Corporation go to 8.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 5,933 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15869606, which is approximately (0.47) of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11656493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.59 million in AOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $408.7 million in AOS stock with ownership of nearly (4.22) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A. O. Smith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS] by around 16,768,097 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 15,634,887 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 102,251,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,654,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,389,454 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,493,280 shares during the same period.