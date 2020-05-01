Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] Stock trading around $8.36 per share: What’s Next?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] price plunged by -0.95 percent to reach at -$0.08. A sum of 2504589 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.30M shares. Vonage Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $8.43 and dropped to a low of $8.21 until finishing in the latest session at $8.36.

The one-year VG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.08. The average equity rating for VG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $12.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price from $12.50 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $11, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 28.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vonage Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +48.82. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for VG is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.94. Additionally, VG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] managed to generate an average of -$8,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

VG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 1,901 million, or 94.10% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32369040, which is approximately 1.15 of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24410065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.02 million in VG stocks shares; and SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $102.32 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly 3.68 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 32,194,845 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 29,123,083 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 163,892,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,210,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,256,992 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 11,162,152 shares during the same period.