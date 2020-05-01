Friday, May 1, 2020
type here...
Market

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] is 41.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Industry

Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Rite Aid Corporation plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.66 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Stock trading around $22.03 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Foot Locker Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] Revenue clocked in at $967.80 million, up 50.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Exelixis Inc. price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $0.16. A sum of 6383275 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Evercore ISI lifts Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Pacific Drilling S.A. stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] gained 4.42% on the last trading session, reaching $1.89 price per share at the time. Verastem Inc. represents 166.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $315.52 million with the latest information. VSTM stock price has been found in the range of $1.63 to $1.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 21777756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for VSTM stock

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.63. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -28.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.47 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6060, while it was recorded at 2.3630 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6967 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -758.14 and a Gross Margin at +81.46. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -854.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -73.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,498.91. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,493.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,105,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

There are presently around 28 million, or 28.30% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6328994, which is approximately 0.00 of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2862133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.31 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly (28.47) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 766,679 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,576,794 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 8,293,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,636,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,378 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,060,024 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCapricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 million, up 446.88% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleSunTrust slashes price target on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] – find out why.

More articles

Market

Newmont Corporation [NEM] Stock trading around $59.48 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Newmont Corporation loss -4.60% or -2.87 points to close at $59.48 with a heavy trading volume of 6981751 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

Wedbush slashes price target on salesforce.com inc. [CRM] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
salesforce.com inc. gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $161.95 price per share at the time. salesforce.com inc. represents 909.28 million in...
Read more
Market

Bank OZK [OZK] is -25.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Bank OZK loss -1.31% or -0.3 points to close at $22.62 with a heavy trading volume of 7216243 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Newmont Corporation [NEM] Stock trading around $59.48 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Newmont Corporation loss -4.60% or -2.87 points to close at $59.48 with a heavy trading volume of 6981751 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] fell -50.69% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Stein Mart Inc. closed the trading session at $0.33 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.295,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] reaches 105.20M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped around 1.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.54 at the close of the session, up 25.77%. AVEO...
Read more
Companies

Goldman Resumed PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
PepsiCo Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Market

Wedbush slashes price target on salesforce.com inc. [CRM] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
salesforce.com inc. gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $161.95 price per share at the time. salesforce.com inc. represents 909.28 million in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Newmont Corporation [NEM] Stock trading around $59.48 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Newmont Corporation loss -4.60% or -2.87 points to close at $59.48 with a heavy trading volume of 6981751 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] fell -50.69% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Stein Mart Inc. closed the trading session at $0.33 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.295,...
Read more

Popular Category