Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] Stock trading around $190.80 per share: What’s Next?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] surged by $2.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $195.90 during the day while it closed the day at $190.80. Veeva Systems Inc. stock has also gained 3.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VEEV stock has inclined by 26.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.94% and gained 35.65% year-on date.

The market cap for VEEV stock reached $28.36 billion, with 148.65 million shares outstanding and 133.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, VEEV reached a trading volume of 1731999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $173.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on VEEV stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VEEV shares from 160 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 9.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 65.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

VEEV stock trade performance evaluation

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, VEEV shares gained by 22.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.35 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.09, while it was recorded at 187.06 for the last single week of trading, and 152.52 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veeva Systems Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 19.40%.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 22,029 million, or 88.60% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12822885, which is approximately 1.74 of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10108996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.47 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly (11.25) of the company’s market capitalization.

328 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 14,165,456 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 13,732,829 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 88,934,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,832,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,931,985 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 936,817 shares during the same period.